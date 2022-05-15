Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce $473.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.80 million. UWM posted sales of $484.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.79 on Friday. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

