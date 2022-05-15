Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $553.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.30 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $499.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.