Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Arko stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

