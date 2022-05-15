Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.80 million and the lowest is $205.32 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $193.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $844.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.80 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $871.25 million, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $872.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

BVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

