Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

