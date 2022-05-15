Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

