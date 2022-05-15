Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Post Earnings of $13.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $13.57 and the highest is $13.60. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $15.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $83.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $86.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.53 earnings per share.
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $646.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $880,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
