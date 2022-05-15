Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Frontline reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

