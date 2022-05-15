Analysts Expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The firm had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Spire Global stock opened at 1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.00. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of 1.25 and a fifty-two week high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

