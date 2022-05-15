Analysts Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.28 million and the highest is $114.20 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $110.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $460.16 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

