Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

