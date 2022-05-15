Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target at $36.00

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. Equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.