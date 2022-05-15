Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target at $36.00

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.