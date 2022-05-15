Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $83.89

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

