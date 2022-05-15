Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $109.25

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

