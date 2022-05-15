Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $356.37

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

