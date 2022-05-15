Analyzing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.49 $389.37 million $7.99 3.92 Boxed $177.27 million 4.00 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Overstock.com and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $95.29, indicating a potential upside of 204.14%. Boxed has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 14.56% 18.83% 12.54% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Summary

Overstock.com beats Boxed on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.