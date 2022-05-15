Analyzing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fiverr International alerts:

This table compares Fiverr International and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.74 -$65.01 million ($1.75) -21.95 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -20.30% -16.20% -6.16% Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fiverr International and Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.84%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Summary

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento beats Fiverr International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.