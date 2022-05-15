Analyzing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -20,479.29% -76.48% -63.47% Nephros -53.75% -36.24% -30.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 492.96%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 456.91%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nephros.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 257.51 -$303.66 million ($1.54) -1.29 Nephros $10.40 million 2.03 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -3.73

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nephros beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

