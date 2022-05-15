Analyzing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanPal and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 1 0 5 0 2.67

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $25.81, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $540.79 million 3.06 -$234.43 million ($4.66) -6.08

OceanPal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers -44.17% -10.00% -3.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.0%. Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats OceanPal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

