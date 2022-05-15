Analyzing PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) and Its Competitors

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is one of 405 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PLAYSTUDIOS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PLAYSTUDIOS
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors
|2850
|13660
|24812
|689
|2.56
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PLAYSTUDIOS
|$287.42 million
|$10.74 million
|-26.26
|PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|$278.08 million
|-45,749.41
PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PLAYSTUDIOS
|-7.19%
|-7.54%
|-6.67%
|PLAYSTUDIOS Competitors
|-56.83%
|-66.27%
|-7.63%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS’s peers have a beta of 3.35, meaning that their average stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
PLAYSTUDIOS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
