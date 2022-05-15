Analyzing Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) & UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.83 -$340.90 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 1.66 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -0.87

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01% Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,071.00%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 287.98%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Talkspace.

Summary

UpHealth beats Talkspace on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

