Analyzing Xponential Fitness (XPOF) and Its Competitors

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Xponential Fitness to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.08 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.58

Xponential Fitness’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xponential Fitness and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 183 964 1775 56 2.57

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -26.63% 14.21% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.84% -80.39% -26.00%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

