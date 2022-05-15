Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 898,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZU stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.