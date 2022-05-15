Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Head to Head Survey

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 1 1 0 2.50

Daseke has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -2.37% Daseke 4.64% 68.94% 6.91%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.56 billion 0.32 $56.00 million $1.06 7.42

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Summary

Daseke beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

