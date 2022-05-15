Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ACGL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

