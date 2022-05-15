Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
