Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

