Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 2,401,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,437.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AANNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aroundtown from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.00 ($6.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.79) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($8.95) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

