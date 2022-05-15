Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 48,910,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after buying an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Arrival has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Arrival

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

