Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARTE opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.17.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,998,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $12,267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $9,454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.