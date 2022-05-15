Arun Nayar Acquires 10,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) Director Arun Nayar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental stock traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.18. 501,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.77. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

