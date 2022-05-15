Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head to Head Review

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 36.89 -$19.03 million ($0.39) -0.67 Assure $29.19 million 1.33 -$2.76 million ($0.22) -13.68

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 522.93%. Assure has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.00%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Assure.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -4,867.77% -83.71% -43.92% Assure -9.44% -11.57% -6.82%

Summary

Assure beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

