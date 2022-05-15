Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post $20.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $89.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

