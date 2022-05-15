Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,023,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,419,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

