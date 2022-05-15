Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.47) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($46.32) to €35.50 ($37.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of Atos stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.