Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE ATC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.29. Atotech has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $18,084,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Atotech by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atotech by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

