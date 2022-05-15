AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUOTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AU Optronics stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

