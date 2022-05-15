Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

