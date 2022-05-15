Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

