Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Autogrill has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.
Autogrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
