Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.