Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.