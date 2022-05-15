Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.33 ($6.27).

AV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 530 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,128.96). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($5.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.22. The firm has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

