Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 508.33 Average PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 508.33 ($6.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 530 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.77) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.22. The stock has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.23) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($618,128.96). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

