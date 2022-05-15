Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BADFF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $22.32 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.