Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 395.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 149,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 93.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

