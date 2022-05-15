Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the highest is $143.46 million. Banner posted sales of $149.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 390.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.