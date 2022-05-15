Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Critical Contrast

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24% First Internet Bancorp 29.10% 13.17% 1.16%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banner and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.82%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Risk and Volatility

Banner has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.05 $201.05 million $5.71 9.58 First Internet Bancorp $166.73 million 2.17 $48.11 million $4.91 7.62

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banner beats First Internet Bancorp on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity and improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company provides its services through its firstib.com Website. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

