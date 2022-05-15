Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNIX. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bannix Acquisition (BNIX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.