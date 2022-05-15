Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNIX. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.