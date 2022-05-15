Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.05.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Baozun stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
