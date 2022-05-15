Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.