Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.63) to GBX 834 ($10.28) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.75.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

