Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.80. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.5400001 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

